Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Down 73.7% in March

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of HERTF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.05. 32,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,381. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
Heritage Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
