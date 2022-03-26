Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.20.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $135.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.68 and its 200 day moving average is $181.06. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,227.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 30.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Heska during the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

