Hiblocks (HIBS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $358,703.00

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $24.52 million and approximately $358,703.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.29 or 0.07031033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,248.66 or 0.99995236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

