Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.82. The stock had a trading volume of 40,011,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,884,804. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average is $301.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

