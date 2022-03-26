Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Short Interest Update

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Home Product Center Public stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Home Product Center Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand and Malaysia. The company trades in a range of goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and provides a range of related services.

