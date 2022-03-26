HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.16

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.16 and traded as low as $30.15. HomeTrust Bancshares shares last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 31,130 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $491.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $104,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 93,040 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

