Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $8.00. The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 22588618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several other research firms have also commented on HNST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Honest alerts:

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative return on equity of 96.90% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.