Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.14.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

