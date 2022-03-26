HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Update

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HBBHF stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.94. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $134.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

