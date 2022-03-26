Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of HWDJY stock remained flat at $$42.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

