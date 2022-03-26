Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Lowered by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $435.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $419.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

