Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in March

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of HUMRF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

