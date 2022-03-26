HYCON Hits Market Cap of $651,240.78 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $651,240.78 and $299,058.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

