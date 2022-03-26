Hydra Price Tops $9.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.00 or 0.00020239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $77.44 million and approximately $542,721.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.19 or 0.07054432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,382.98 or 0.99833573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043312 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,101,908 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

