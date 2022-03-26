IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.67

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.67 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 63.20 ($0.83). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 63.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 175,789 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 78 ($1.03) price target on shares of IDOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 78.75 ($1.04).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.30. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11%.

About IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

