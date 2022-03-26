iEthereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (IETH)

iEthereum (IETH) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. iEthereum has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $682.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iEthereum has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iEthereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00035497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00112603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

