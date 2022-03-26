IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 66.0% in March

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 28th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,681,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGEN Networks stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

