Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Up 231.0% in March

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 231.0% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ILIKF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.58. 218,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. Ilika has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

