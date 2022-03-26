IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMAX.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

NYSE IMAX opened at $19.46 on Friday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $11,965,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IMAX by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 103,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

