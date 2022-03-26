Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:INCZY opened at $2.81 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incitec Pivot (INCZY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.