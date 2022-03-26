Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:INCZY opened at $2.81 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

