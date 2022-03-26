Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

III has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:III opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $328.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Information Services Group by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 206,017 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

