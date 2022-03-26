Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Down 77.3% in March

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IVDN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. Innovative Designs has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

About Innovative Designs (Get Rating)

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

