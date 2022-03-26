Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Down 77.3% in March

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IVDN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. Innovative Designs has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.
About Innovative Designs (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Designs (IVDN)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.