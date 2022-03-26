Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IVFH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,087. Innovative Food has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Innovative Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

