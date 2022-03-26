Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 246.0% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

ISIG stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 69,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,967. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

