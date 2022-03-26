Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.75.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,950 shares of company stock worth $5,712,494. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSP opened at $246.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average is $237.24. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

