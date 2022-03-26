Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $246.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.24. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,494 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after buying an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,804,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after buying an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 727,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

