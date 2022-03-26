Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Down 68.9% in March

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the February 28th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Integrated Media Technology stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Integrated Media Technology has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $17.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Hong Kong, China, Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company focuses on the marketing and sale of autostereoscopic display (ASD) products; ASD technology displays and marvel3DPro super-workstations; lenticular hardware and switchable lenticular hardware products; ASD digital signage displays; switchable glass products; Internet of Things products; and nano-coating plated air filters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.