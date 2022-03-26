International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from International General Insurance’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.38. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International General Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance (Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

