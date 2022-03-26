International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 85.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

