International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $129.61

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.61 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 105.60 ($1.39). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.41), with a volume of 40,660 shares traded.

IPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.17) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.61. The firm has a market cap of £238.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 60,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £58,266.24 ($76,706.48).

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

