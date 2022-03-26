InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Trading Down 0.2%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 69,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,899% from the average session volume of 3,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 40.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the period.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

