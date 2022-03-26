Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.07 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.15). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.07.
Interserve Company Profile (LON:IRV)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Interserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.