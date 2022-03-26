Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Update

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

