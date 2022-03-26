IntriCon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,054 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,464% compared to the average daily volume of 45 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIN. StockNews.com downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in IntriCon during the fourth quarter worth about $4,652,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in IntriCon by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 719,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 94,559 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 46.1% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in IntriCon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IntriCon during the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIN stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

