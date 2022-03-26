Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Boosted by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 204.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $286.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.92 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

