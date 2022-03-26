Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Financial Survey

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluent and Inuvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $329.25 million 0.49 -$10.06 million ($0.12) -17.17 Inuvo $59.83 million 0.94 -$7.60 million ($0.07) -6.71

Inuvo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inuvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -3.06% -4.78% -3.21% Inuvo -12.70% -22.13% -17.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fluent and Inuvo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fluent has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fluent beats Inuvo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluent (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Inuvo (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

