Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 205.4% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PXI opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

