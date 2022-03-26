Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 243 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

