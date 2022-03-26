Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.49. 1,221 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39.

