Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 292,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter.

KBWY opened at $24.99 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

