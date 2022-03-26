Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $349,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $417,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 470.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 187.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares during the period.

Shares of ISEM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

