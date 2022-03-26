Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 209.9% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 663.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.62. 21,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $41.39.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.