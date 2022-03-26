Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VVR opened at $4.18 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.