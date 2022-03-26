Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VVR opened at $4.18 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 133,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

