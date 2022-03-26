Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 26th (MYPS, NVTS, ORAN, ORRF, PHR, PRIM, RDBX, REE, RLMD, RLX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, March 26th:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get PLAYSTUDIOS Inc alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.