Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 202,909 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,566% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,610 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

EQT stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EQT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

