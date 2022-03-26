Investors Purchase High Volume of NextDecade Call Options (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,272 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,084% compared to the average volume of 197 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

About NextDecade (Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.