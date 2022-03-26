Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,477 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 980% compared to the typical volume of 322 call options.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -9.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOP. StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

