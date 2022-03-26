Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,477 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 980% compared to the typical volume of 322 call options.
NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.04.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOP. StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
