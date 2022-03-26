ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Update

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 244.4% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000.

IACC stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

