Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IINX opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Ionix Technology has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Get Ionix Technology alerts:

Ionix Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionix Technology, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent electronic equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts. The Smart Energy segment include portable power banks that is intended to be utilized as a power source for electronic devices such as the iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.