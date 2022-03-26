IOST (IOST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $493.60 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $493.60 million and approximately $49.16 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00226484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00035260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00112520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.